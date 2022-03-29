Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

