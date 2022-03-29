Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.