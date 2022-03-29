Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

