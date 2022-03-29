Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.
Shares of VSTM opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
