Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $137,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,922,000 after purchasing an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $9.18 on Tuesday, hitting $209.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,460. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

