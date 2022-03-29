Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $347.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.24.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

