Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 307,760 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,760 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $61,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.40. 18,234,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,183,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 over the last ninety days.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.