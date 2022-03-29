Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 273,373 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $83,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

