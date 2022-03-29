Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 262,343 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

