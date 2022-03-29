Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 23,342 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

YUMC stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.