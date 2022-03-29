Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 213,876 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $60,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $8.90. 923,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.92.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

