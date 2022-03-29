Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,351 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE SQM traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 1,468,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,360. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

