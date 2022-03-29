Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 50,464 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

