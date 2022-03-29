Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,578,901 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $89,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 26,211,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,980,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

