Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,870 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.63. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

