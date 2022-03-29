Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $32,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

