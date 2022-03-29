Van ECK Associates Corp Has $75.17 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $75,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

EA traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.04. 1,065,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

