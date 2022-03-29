Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. 1,053,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.