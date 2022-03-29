Van ECK Associates Corp Has $124.84 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $124,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.13. 977,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,380. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

