Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.