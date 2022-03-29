Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,070 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.