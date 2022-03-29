Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. 2,843,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,449. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

