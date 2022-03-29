Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,953 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,909,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,233,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $323.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

