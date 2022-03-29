Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 25,076 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,973 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

