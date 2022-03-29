Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $102,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 1,868,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.