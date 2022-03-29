Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

