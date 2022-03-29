Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,267 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,713. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

