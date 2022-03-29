Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

