Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.