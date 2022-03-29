Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 23,626 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,382,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

