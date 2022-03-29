UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

