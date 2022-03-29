Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 361,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,101,369 shares.The stock last traded at $73.15 and had previously closed at $73.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

