Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $37.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 1,415,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.