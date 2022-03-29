Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 5,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,952. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

