Uniti Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

