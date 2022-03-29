UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.