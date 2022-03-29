UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Acquires $23,760.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

