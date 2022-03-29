Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,703,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UATG stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.