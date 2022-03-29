Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.80. 33,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

