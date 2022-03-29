UiPath (PATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PATH stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after buying an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 305,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UiPath by 3,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 718,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UiPath by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 136,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UiPath by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,382 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

