UBS Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $541.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $477.00 to $541.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.
ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
