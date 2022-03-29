UBS Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $541.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $477.00 to $541.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

