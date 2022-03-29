UBS Group Raises Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,025.14.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

