UBS Group Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $454.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $432.00 to $454.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.80.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.45 and a 200-day moving average of $430.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

