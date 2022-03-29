UBS Group Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to €51.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,779. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.