Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

TPC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 210,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

