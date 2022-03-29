Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TUWLF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.