Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TUWLF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

