Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,856,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

