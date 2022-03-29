Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gambling.com Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

