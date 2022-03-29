Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TRFPF opened at $14.78 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

