Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of TRFPF opened at $14.78 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.01.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triple Flag Precious Metals (TRFPF)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.