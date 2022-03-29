Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $45,296 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

