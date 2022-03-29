Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.28. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.